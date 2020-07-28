Editor:
What if the Chinese Flu really was an accident, allowed the Chinese to recognize an opportunity, an event that could impact the economies of most major countries?
Considering China’s many international flights, this virus could quickly spread internationally. Economies of many nations would take a significant hit resulting in industries available at bargain prices. Is China taking advantage of these opportunities?
What if some groups were able to capitalize on our weakened economy, people out of work and businesses facing bankruptcy? All it would take would be one spark to launch a national diversion. Minneapolis fit the bill. Let’s take the death of a criminal and drug dealer and use the event to give these out-of-work protestors a chance to activate, find a cause and further damage the economy. We could make him a saint. A major political figure could kneel and present the family with an encased American flag, a ceremony normally reserved for survivors of military heroes.
What if the riots in Democratic cities may not have been spontaneous, but well-funded and coordinated? See “Organization for Action” or the “Sunrise Movement.”
What if some group determined that Joe Biden may not perform well against Trump in a debate? Would fear of infection and possible injury with out-of-control protesters be a sufficient justification to continue Biden’s isolation?
What if there are some citizens who would willingly sacrifice our country for political gain, power and control?
What do I know? I’m just playing, “What if.” Obviously, it’s Trump’s fault.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
