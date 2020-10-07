Editor:
As Republicans salivate over the possibility of a conservative Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, I would like to throw out an idea that should chill abortion opponents to the bone.
Reproductive rights as guaranteed by Roe v. Wade give women the right to determine the fate of the embryo within, with certain restrictions. Absent this right, the law (the government) decides. Opponents of reproductive rights assume that would mean fewer abortions, but that would only be true if the government promotes having children. What if the government determined that we should control the population or only allow certain people to have children? China’s “one child” policy meant that women were forced to abort. Think it can’t happen here? Think again.
Abortions rates have been declining, more so during Democratic administrations to the surprise of many Republicans. Let abortions stay safe and legal. Women, not the government should make this decision. No forced pregnancies. No forced abortions.
Janice Ippolito
Port Charlotte
