Editor:
What did you do to be born white? What test did you take? What if you were born black? What if white people were only 13% of the population? What if black people treated whites as we have treated them? Please, please don't say that's not how I have treated and thought but you are part of society that profited from it. Remember you are now the 13%. Your ancestors, family, friends have been the minorities. It's your life story. If the blacks segregated you, what would you be like? Would you be marching and protesting that WHITE LIVES MATTER? How bitter would you be? Could part of your fear be when in the future whites are not the majority? Are you afraid they might treat whites as we have treated blacks?
Might not this be the time to reflect on your thinking?
John Vacha
Port Charlotte
