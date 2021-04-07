Editor:

What if, as we go absolutely green, China and the rest of the world continue to pollute? What if the whole world goes green and "warming" continues for decades or possibly, centuries? Does anyone really know?

I mean they actually "nailed" how to handle Corona. What if we find we could have tamed the pollution in the atmosphere and the oceans to our advantage? What if all of this is really not about global warming? (What, then could it possibly be?) Just askin'.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

