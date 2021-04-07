Editor:
What if, as we go absolutely green, China and the rest of the world continue to pollute? What if the whole world goes green and "warming" continues for decades or possibly, centuries? Does anyone really know?
I mean they actually "nailed" how to handle Corona. What if we find we could have tamed the pollution in the atmosphere and the oceans to our advantage? What if all of this is really not about global warming? (What, then could it possibly be?) Just askin'.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.