It is time for "what if."
What if:
We take the county attorney's budget and eliminate all the personnel from the top to the bottom. We keep one or two paralegals that are familiar with most of the attorneys in different fields.
Consider the fact that almost any time there is some serious litigation we hire outside consultants for. If the yearly budget is around $3 million, then that gives us 6,000 hours of the best legal advice available at $500 per hour.
It also helps the local attorneys stay local.
What if:
We actually hold the developers accountable and force them to keep their promises? No more bait and switch, no more phase I, phase II nonsense.
We have to pay attention when the county commissioners vote. When we watch and hold them accountable, it cuts down on the possibility of a brown paper bag.
What if:
Congress had voted using a secret ballot during the impeachment hearings. This would have prevented the party line votes from retribution from both sides of the aisle.
The outcome may well have been the same, but the votes would have been much more honest. Then, at least, when you go home and face your family and friends you can keep your head up high. You voted your conscience and not your party.
This is all we ask of anyone who represents us.
Country first. Party second.
Harry Thomas
Punta Gorda
