Editor:
In 2005 I moved to the north shore of the Peace River between the Punta Gorda bridges, thrilled with marine life visible on and in the water. The water was very clear, visibility of several feet in spite of tannin (outside the rainy season). Several years ago brown mucky stuff started coming down daily. Almost immediately numerous species of marine life seen here disappeared and never returned. Previous letters to the Sun gave details, asking what it is. No one answered.
This continued as red tide began appearing inside Charlotte Harbor. Experts said it couldn't survive here but when this pollution meets red tide on the coast, red tide explodes into the harbor killing uncountable fish, birds, other wildlife. Recently in a conversation with someone particularly knowledgeable about the river, he mentioned, among other pollution concerns, millions of gallons of wastewater going into the river daily. That explains its magnitude and attractiveness to red tide. Our county is responsible.
The water (river plus harbor) is classified "impaired" from fecal bacteria. Very limited red tide data was finally shown for the previous three years, appearing mainly as red dots (the highest concentration measured!) across the harbor and up both rivers on maps. County officials blocked public discussions of this. I invite anyone with doubts to first look in the water here, watch the whole river turn brown, then decide. Given red tide health considerations plus those from the pollution itself, our commissioners need to explain this and say what they plan to do about it.
Linda Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
