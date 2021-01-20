Editor:

We know how to make schools relatively COVID safe. Two musts: a mask mandate and physical distancing. What else? Good ventilation with open windows and air filters. Extensive testing and contact tracing is critical.

Charlotte County with its elderly — knowledgeable — population has attempted to play it safe. It would be admirable and definitely reassuring if the school district with its 15,623 students and 2,227 staff would communicate to the entire community its efforts to keep our students and Charlotte County inhabitants safe.

Norm Goldman

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments