On the front page of today's paper (3/2/21) basically stated that a pop-up site for vaccines was at the Moose Lodge. My understanding of the definition of pop-up sites are those communities that get vaccines just for the people who live in that community.
The Moose Lodge site does not fit that definition. The vaccinations given at the Moose Lodge site were given to Charlotte County citizens who had pre-registered with the state for our county. I know this because I and my husband got our vaccinations at the Moose Lodge site. I am disappointed with the journalist and the paper that the correct terminology was not used providing readers with possibly the wrong impression of our community.
Rebecca Carter
Port Charlotte
