Editor:
We are engaged in a clash of cultures capitalizing on black racism and their “Cancel Culture” of individuals as a result of perceived “offensive” comments and/or actions.
Professors are under pressure to be terminated because of their lack of appropriate race-based special treatment for Blacks. Another professor is a racist because he said, “rioters were thugs.” A Michigan teacher and coach was fired for tweeting “Trump is our President.” When a professor said that White Americans and White culture are being attacked, he is accused of being a racist.
Not agreeing with BLM is a hate crime, however, when a Black male sucker punches a 92-year-old lady it is just assault. It is a crime to vandalize BLM road painting but not a crime to paint BLM on statues and monuments.
Open and honest dialog is necessary between all involved, requiring a discussion with differing points of view. Our Constitution’s 1st Amendment ensures freedom of speech. However, the cancel culture curtails any acceptance of alternative views except theirs.
Racism is a two-way street. Shouting, burning, rioting, and the destruction of property and lives by the left is not conducive to a meaningful and productive dialog.
BLM is a selective racist organization. BLM has stated that if “U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system.” What is the real goal of BLM?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.