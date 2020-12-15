Editor:
Commissioners of Charlotte County can you really sell the Melbourne property for $4.5 million?
1) Let's obtain a survey so you know what you have and how much of an area is covered by mangroves? You cannot rely on the present appraisal for true value.
2) You should then take the survey down to the property. Draw out on the survey a right of way with length and width for the road back to Live Oak Park, Make certain you include enough room for a proper entrance and exit, allowing traffic to get in and out safely. And one that will handle boat trailers.
3) Then lay out the riverwalk from Melbourne to Live Oak Park, with required width and length.
4) Now add a sidewalk along Melbourne to connect to the bridge. Include a location for sewers to service the property and Sunseeker.
5) Identify what is needed to be maintained for the county right of way on Melbourne?
6) Add all these up and determine how much property is now available for a restaurant, boat storage, parking and if you even have enough property to accompany both businesses. Now you can evaluate a proper asking price.
Whatever you decide Melbourne Street needs new sewer lines. A lower sales price, is not the end of the world! Once developed, the business will add lots of new tax dollars, County taxes, and attract more tourists to our area, while helping to upgrade our present U.S. 41 corridor and the current property.
John Everson
Punta Gorda
