Watching the political conventions, they appear as pep rallies to secure the bases of both parties.
Reading some of the letters to the editor Republican voters who believe whatever the President says actually believe him regardless of truth. The fact is the Trump base will always be there. Trump always needs an enemy to attack. It is a symptom of his mental illness. It is also a political tactic.
In Trumpworld athletes disrespecting our flag, brown-skinned Mexican immigrants stealing jobs of hard-working Americans, Obamacare is tyranny. Tree-hugging environmentalists are the enemy of coal miners and small business. The press is the enemy (fake news).
Donald Trump is an expert of everything knowing that the coronavirus is a hoax, will just disappear. That we will be having the greatest economy ever. Offering no empathy, much of the Trump base consists of white people with less than a college education. They suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect which is they are misinformed and afraid of what will be taken from them.
The facts are that presently 31 million people are unemployed, shortly foreclosures will be taking place because the government stopped helping. The fact is the Democratic House passed a comprehensive bill to help in this time of crisis. The Republican Senate went on vacation without even voting on a bailout. Economic hardship is real and the coronavirus is infecting millions and has killed 180,000 Americans.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
