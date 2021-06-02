Editor:
Does anyone care, what the correct number is?
Wow, I just read an editorial from the Washington Post that stated 37.8% of Americans have received both doses of the vaccine. The nightly news on ABC, fluctuates between 52% to 58% daily. Well, I won't even go to CNN or MSNBC.
The percentages reported change back and forth. Is the CDC, running a crap shoot?
"Come on, man!"
Theodora Repose
North Port
