Does anyone care, what the correct number is?

Wow, I just read an editorial from the Washington Post that stated 37.8% of Americans have received both doses of the vaccine. The nightly news on ABC, fluctuates between 52% to 58% daily. Well, I won't even go to CNN or MSNBC.

The percentages reported change back and forth. Is the CDC, running a crap shoot?

"Come on, man!"

Theodora Repose

North Port

