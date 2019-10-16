Editor:
What the hell is wrong with Trump supporters? Can you really be that dumb? He has no loyalty to you, just as he has no loyalty to our allies or anyone else.
He is quick to sell everyone under the bus to protect himself. Yet you continue to support a man who has no empathy or moral regard for anyone. He just sold out the Kurds to Turkey to protect his financial interests in Istanbul.
These Kurds fought alongside our troops to help annihilate IS in northern Syria. The Kurds lost 11,000 fighters; we lost 10. What is wrong with this picture?. And now he says that by releasing the IS fighters they will return to our ally countries in Europe, and now it is their problem.
Hello, these are also our allies. Does he not realize that there are planes and ships to transport these terrorists to the United States and attack us right here?
Trump supporters, it is time for you to wake up and realize what a threat he is to us, our allies, and the rest of the world.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.