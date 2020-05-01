Editor:
What economies face now may not be solely a coronavirus-triggered meltdown. As devastating as the coming recession — or depression — is likely to be, the health crisis is exacerbating problems in a system that was already under strain. It’s tempting to think growth has “declined permanently” and the only question is how to prosper under the new normal.
A low-growth status quo is a precursor to a financial freefall. And so, even before Washington swung into action with a massive U.S. $2-trillion rescue plan to deal with COVID-19 fallout, growth rates had been juiced with stimulus, tax cuts, cheap money via low interest rates, and, as U.S. President Donald Trump boasted recently at Davos, “the most extensive regulatory reduction ever conceived.”
But should they have been? A pandemic-triggered recession will require unprecedented policy responses to protect citizens. Supporting a recovery is one thing, but resurrecting a system that prioritizes the pursuit of runaway growth is quite another. How do we square the need for economies to grow year after year, for more and more goods to be produced and sold, with the realities of a finite planet?
It’s one thing for environmentalists to demand slower growth, though, and quite another for economists to champion it — and for everyone else to learn to live with it. And yet the broader shift in economic thinking has been triggered by a tangle of economic and social forces, all with a longer half-life than a viral pandemic.
What are you going to do about it?
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
