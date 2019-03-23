Editor:

So President Trump is under a two-year investigation by Mueller and 15 anti Trump lawyers at a cost of $30 million and the results aren’t good enough for the radical Dems. They say we need more investigations. Here is what tens of millions of Americans know to be true facts.

Donna Brazil told us Hillary was in charge of DNC expenditures. The DNC paid Fusion GPS millions of dollars to hire a Trump-hating British spy, Christopher Steele, who then paid Russians for unsubstantiated dirt on Trump,and Steele composed the phony dossier. It was then distributed to certain democratic senators, the State Department and the FBI. The corrupt leadership of the FBI then used the dossier as a basis to imbed spies in the Trump campaign and then to get four FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and the Trump campaign. Page certainly was no Russian spy, as he’s walking around free. Can you say real Russian collusion, by Hillary?

Hillary also deleted 33,000 subpoenaed emails and destroyed her electronic devices. Can you say real obstruction of justice?

And now you know why they are investigating Trump, to deflect from the real corruption of Hillary, the Obama regime, the complicit lamestream media and the leadership of the FBI and DOJ. We conservatives and freedom-loving American are sick of the democrats lawlessness and their two-tier justice system.

Norm Davidson

Port Charlotte

