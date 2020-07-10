Editor:

Odd it is. Nazis were Nat'l Socialists that tore down statues, banned free speech, blamed economic hardships on one group of people, instituted gun control, put the state before God, Nationalized health care, put strict governmental regulations on industry, and defunded and eliminated police departments. Does this sound like the policies of a current political party in the U.S.?

Annette Massey

Port Charlotte

