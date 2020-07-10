Editor:
Odd it is. Nazis were Nat'l Socialists that tore down statues, banned free speech, blamed economic hardships on one group of people, instituted gun control, put the state before God, Nationalized health care, put strict governmental regulations on industry, and defunded and eliminated police departments. Does this sound like the policies of a current political party in the U.S.?
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.