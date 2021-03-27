Editor:
Putin is a killer.
During the Vietnam War the strategy was “Search and Destroy.” We would send out battalions or companies to draw in the Viet Cong and Norther Regulars then we would bomb them and saturate them with artillery. When American troops approached a village, they would burn and annihilate it, My Lai repeatedly.
The war was measured by the number of bombing sorties, shells fired and body count.
It was a failed strategy as early as 1962. We killed 50k innocent civilians a year, women, and children. We alienated the population, the Viet Cong grew stronger, better armed with American captured weapons, and more effective in their tactics; it was they that lured us into ambushes.
We killed over a million Vietnamese and displaced 4 million. We destroyed the countryside and dropped agent orange and napalm disfiguring another million.
When asked about the horrendous murder of innocents Westmoreland said, “It deprives the enemy of combatants.”
All our resources and money produced nothing but horrendous corruption in the puppet South Vietnamese government; the same horrendous corruption that exists, now, in the U.S.
For what?
Xavier Narutowicz
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.