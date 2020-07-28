Editor:

In reply to the letter stating Democrats want communism in the U.S.

You are very ill informed (and not smart).

European countries, Britain, Canada and Australia each have National Health Schemes. Does that mean in your mind they are communist or socialist countries?

Here in the U.S. when you turn 65 you can apply for Social Security and Medicare. Each worker pays into these via their income. Isn’t that some form of Socialism?

In Australia those on an income of up to $100,000 pay 1.5% towards Medicare. Workers on an income of over $100,000 pay up to 2.5% towards Medicare. In your mind does that make Australia a socialist or communist country?

Here in the U.S. there are millions of workers who don’t earn enough, or are employed part time and cannot afford health insurance. Capitalism runs healthcare here, yet if there were a National Health Scheme everyone would qualify for healthcare. There are some third world countries with better healthcare outcomes than here where we have the most expensive healthcare costs in the world.

If the federal and state governments paid for education each child would get an equal level of education, and teachers would not have to pay for supplies from their own pocket.

I ask you to please educate yourself before making such ill-informed statements. Australia, Europe, Canada and Britain are not commmunist or socialist countries.

Carole Burkett

Charlotte Harbor

