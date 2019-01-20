Editor:
This morning I read that Trump has grounded Pelosi out of revenge for her asking to postpone the State of the Union address until the federal crisis is over.
While this duel goes on, 800,000 federal workers are scrambling to make ends meet for the 28th day. It’s been a month with no positive resolution to the dilemma. When will all the nonsense end? Is there no end in sight to the narcissism of this immature president stuck in the oral/anal stages of development? Who can stop him? Everyone else is following the letter of the law, taking forever to impeach him, while he is a law unto himself.
It seems to me that a U.S. strong and free is changing for the worst. My husband and I used to enjoy reading the paper while drinking coffee in our lanaï every morning. We both enjoyed discussing the letters to the editor. Sadly, these last two years, all we hear about are Trump's shenanigans and lies. What we read is not very pleasant, for the most part. Readers, aren't you tired of hearing about all the political nonsense?
Will someone please show me how Trump is making America great again? Just reading the letters to the editor shows how divided a nation the U.S. has become. A president who lets his people down like he is doing now should be ashamed of himself. The world looks down on the U.S. and says "For shame – whatever happened to the land of the strong and free?"
Michelle Belisle
Port Charlotte
