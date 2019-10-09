Editor:
I am really concerned about the Charlotte County supervisor of elections. In the past 18 months he has fired five of the most trusted and loyal workers in his office, including the assistant supervisor, information technology (IT) director, information technology director in training and two of the Poll Worker Department employees who work directly with over 400 of the temporary poll workers.
These employees were not given performance evaluations or had a warning notice of inappropriate conduct. One day you're employed and the next you're fired with no considerations of performance, tenure, employment concerns or the effect to their retirement or benefits.
The replacement Poll Worker Department employees had little or no training and background for these positions. This was very clear in the 2018 election cycle.
Who is running the IT Department now that there is no one with experience verifying the validity and certification of the voting equipment, setting up the precinct equipment or knows the procedures for election results?
Who is doing all the coordination between departments to make sure the ballots, equipment, legal procedures and staffing of the precincts are all in order?
The 2020 election period begins in March 2020. There will be three elections next year. We are five months away to putting all of this together.
Anyone concerned that he does not come to work most days? Some days only for an hour or two. Does he really know what is happening? Do we as voters have the confidence in this organization to provide valid election services?
Mary Walters
Port Charlotte
