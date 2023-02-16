A funny thing didn’t happen at the Jan. 31st Mosaic mining Radiation workshop in DeSoto County. Mosaic, always big on public relations, forgot to mention fossil playgrounds for kids.
A dragline bucket at their phosphate museum in Mulberry holds tons of a mining waste called reject rock. It’s radioactive and causes cancers. Once safely buried deep, it's now all-over mined land, used by thousands for roads, driveways, parking lots, etc. Kids are ten times more vulnerable, yet Mosaic lets them crawl in it to find sharks' teeth.
More disturbing, another speaker, John Williamson, director of the Florida Bureau of Radiation Control, failed to mention the highly radioactive reject rock he tested in Hardee County in November 2018. He knew that mountains of this waste product tests are many times above the Florida radiation limit, yet did not mention it during his radiation presentation at the workshop.
I was the first public commenter after eight hours of Mosaic presentations (https://youtu.be/KYUmS3MGgKM). I talked for 24 minutes about reject rock and did a live radiation test. Readings were well above Florida and federal limits. I was dumbfounded they had not mentioned this radioactive time bomb. I showed recent pictures of kids and a Mulberry phosphate museum employee digging through highly radioactive reject rock.
Most disturbing, Mr. Williamson and half of Mosaic’s delegation left during public comments to avoid questions they could not answer. First exposed in 2018, Florida keeps the EPA from revealing mining’s Achilles Heel.
