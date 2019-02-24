Editor:
I have been taking your paper for seven years and have read most of the letters to editor. It appears to me that most of the people are very one-sided.
I will keep it very simple. I think our politicals are a disgrace. I think the people running for office can play as dirty as they like until the election is over, but when they have won they need to go to Washington and forget their party and get their heads together and solve the problems of the U.S.
I think all they worry about is winning the next election and keeping the party in power. I think that they have made the House and Senate jobs so good they will almost anything to stay in office.
That is one very good reasons to put in term limits.
Rodney Cannon
Punta Gorda
