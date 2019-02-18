Editor:
I recently had a letter published where I mentioned my skepticism regarding the Sunseeker Resort.
Their original business plan had 500 hotel rooms and 160 condos, but only six months into the project they changed to 720 condos and 75 hotel rooms. Well, since I wrote that letter in early January Sunseeker has again changed business plans to only a bare few condos to exclusively hotel rooms.
This is just incredible that a multi-million dollar project that is now starting to move dirt has changed horses, not once but twice. And these are not minor tweaks that happen during business development, but complete re-writes each time.
Are we heading down the road of another Murdock Village fiasco of 10 years ago? I fear that there will be a request for 50-story buildings on our waterfront in order to make it work. I fear that Charlotte County, Port Charlotte and we citizens are going to wind up paying a heavy price.
I am not against Sunseeker and would like the waterfront developed for all of us, but let's make sure we have our eyes open and our hand on our wallet.
Don Plitnick
Punta Gorda
