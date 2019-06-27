Editor:
When I opened this morning’s paper to the Daily Break section and saw the picture of a “senior citizen” horsing around on a bicycle like a six-year old, I cringed. “Look, Ma, no feet.”
My immediate thought was I wonder how your columnist on cycling, Kurt Nederveld, might feel about this image.
The first, and most obvious, observation is that neither person is wearing a helmet. I am personally acquainted with several “senior citizens” who have sustained serious injuries in bicycling accidents. Two of these people actually lost the sight in an eye.
There is little you can do to protect yourself from injury if you have a serious bicycle mishap. However, wearing a helmet can at least afford you the possibility that you may avoid a life-changing head injury, or worse. As for the, “Look, Ma, no feet,” I assume that an overzealous photographer wanted to portray a young-at-heart individual and convinced him, against his better judgment, to do this trick.
And so, I quickly pass by the article and proceed to my real goal: the comics, the puzzles and Dr. Roach at the back of the section.
Ken Fish
Port Charlotte
