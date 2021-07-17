Editor:
In regard to another unbelievable letter to the editor in this paper, please explain what this means: “Don’t blame me.” I’m waiting. Crickets…
Don’t blame you for what, for receiving your stimulus check? If you don’t like President Biden, why don’t you send it back or donate it?
That’s probably not the modus operandi of a Tr—publican.
Don’t blame you for what, the continued gains in the stock market? Maybe you can help others in need with some of those profits. If not, then contribute to help his personal lawyer, who lost his law license, or his former lawyer who was disbarred and is in jail.
Don't blame you for the efficient distribution of the Covid vaccines? Did you get the vaccine or swallow the "hoax" lie? Maybe you would’ve preferred the distribution plan of the previous administration, which was, in fact, no plan.
How has anything that President Biden done in the last six months been detrimental to you personally? How are you suffering? If all you are spouting off about is hearsay and misinformation from the entertainment “news” station, you need to step back and take a good look at reality. Listen to NPR or the BBC if you think all our major news networks are “fake.” (Not!)
The former president stirred hatred, lied continuously, and incited a riot on the Capitol. Can we blame you for that?
And by the way, he lost the election, so can we also blame you for still supporting a loser?
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.