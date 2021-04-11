Editor:
I have a few questions for those among us who proudly display their “F__ Biden” flags on their home, boat, or truck. If you were asked to speak to a group of elementary school kids, is this how you would speak to them? Would it also be okay to depict this word in picture form for public view? Did you see the F word posted around town when you were growing up? I didn’t. There would’ve been a public outcry.
I know times have changed, but it’s sad to see society lose the protective instinct we used to have for the children we share our community with. I’m not personally offended by the word, but I wonder if these inconsiderate folks are the same ones that complain about the lack of respect shown by our youth today?
So while I respect your right to freedom of speech, I have zero respect for anyone that would deny a child their right to glorious innocence for as long as they can keep it.
I know there are bigger problems in the world, but have our values changed so much that common basic decency is gone or is that the reason we have bigger problems?
Patricia Hon
Port Charlotte
