Editor:
Kerfuffle? Was your reporter, Betsy Calvert or your editor showing off their word prowess when they used that word in the headline on a story in the April 13th edition?
I wonder how many of your readers, including me, ever used that word or even knew what it meant. How about disorder, commotion, disruption, turmoil or many other more common words would have fit instead of using one that made many run to the dictionary.
Lang Capasso
Englewood
