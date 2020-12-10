Editor:

We are reaching the end of four years with Donald J. Trump as our president. What have we learned about him?

Liar - 23,000 and counting.

Bigot, racist - "There are fine people on both sides."

Misogynist - "You can do whatever you want. Grab them by the p***y."

COVID pandemic denier - "The end is just around the corner."

Schadenfreude as we near 300,000 dead from COVID-19 - "It is what it is."


Climate change denier - "It will get cooler."

Anti-environmentalist - "Open the coal mines."

Narcissistic sociopath - See the book by Mary Trump, a PhD psychologist: "Donald J. Trump, Too Much and Never Enough."

And to paraphrase President Trump himself: "And then it will be just like a miracle, and he will be gone."

David L. Rose

Englewood


