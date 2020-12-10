Editor:
We are reaching the end of four years with Donald J. Trump as our president. What have we learned about him?
Liar - 23,000 and counting.
Bigot, racist - "There are fine people on both sides."
Misogynist - "You can do whatever you want. Grab them by the p***y."
COVID pandemic denier - "The end is just around the corner."
Schadenfreude as we near 300,000 dead from COVID-19 - "It is what it is."
Climate change denier - "It will get cooler."
Anti-environmentalist - "Open the coal mines."
Narcissistic sociopath - See the book by Mary Trump, a PhD psychologist: "Donald J. Trump, Too Much and Never Enough."
And to paraphrase President Trump himself: "And then it will be just like a miracle, and he will be gone."
David L. Rose
Englewood
