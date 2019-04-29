Editor:
Congressional ineffectiveness is the result of the explosion of dark money, lobbyist junkets/favors for them and their ego to remain in power. The first two have escalated at an exponential rate in recent decades. And the latter is contributing to the gridlock, through their zeal to blame the other side for failure as effective legislators.
So what do American citizens get: cries of Russian collusion, racism, etc., etc., instead of viable legislation who our duly elected president must accept in totality and sign because those which reach him, usually have carve out benefiting special interests. Prime example was the budget bill: Government shutdown, sign the bill or get blamed.
In 1998, the Supreme Court ruled line-item veto was no longer (had only been in effect since 1996) available to the president, though most states’ governors have that privilege.
I suggest the line-item veto should be reintroduced by Congress or through the courts. To calm the opponents of it, we should allow Congress to override the individual items in the legislation vetoed by the president, by a simple majority. Any citizen who feels Congress is slipping in questionable or unacceptable items within the proposed bill, the citizen can see which members of Congress voted to override. Then maybe members of Congress will be more considerate of what they want to include in the bills submitted for signature by the president.
The foregoing should not reduce the required two-thirds majority in both houses for the president’s veto of the entire bill.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
