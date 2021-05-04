Editor:
I believe that most Republicans and Democrats want the same things. However, I have been dismayed by what Republican politicians are doing in Florida. Aren’t Republicans supposed to support the people, limit taxes, and oppose big government? Here is a sample of what Florida’s Republican legislature has been up to:
- Property insurance regulations were overhauled, which will result in higher insurance rates and more difficulty litigating, even though lawsuits typically occur when insurance companies balk at paying claims.
- No-fault auto insurance was repealed in both houses, which will result in higher rates and more uninsured drivers.
- It became harder for citizens to petition for issues we want addressed by Florida voters.
- It will now be harder to vote, which will cost taxpayers lots of money and was totally unnecessary.
- Locally, taxpayers paid for studies of Sarasota voting districts ahead of the census, Republican commissioners changed them to their advantage and want to repeal single-member districts, which was approved by 60% of voters.
I hope Florida citizens are paying attention and will vote out the Republican politicians who don’t care about us and what we want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.