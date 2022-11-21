I do not understand what just happened in this election! It is logical that this country is headed in the wrong direction and is in a dire need of a major course correction.
We all know that it is time to shut down the war on fossil fuel, resulting in reduced inflation; defund the stupid manmade climate change cult, CO2 is not a pollutant, it is required for all life on this planet; remove criminal supporting DA’s, resulting in stopping ramped crime; close the border, eliminating the massive illegal invasion and drug smuggling that is killing our citizens; leave the abortion decisions to the states, a federal non-issue; rebuild the military, resulting in diplomacy through strength; stop the weaponizing of DOJ, FBI and IRS, which demoralizes all government agencies; stop all of the draconian mandates, which limit our freedoms; eliminate illegal student loan forgiveness, vote buying scheme; stop wasting funds on left’s social agenda, which is permeating in the slothful, dependent, parasite, leaches on government; and eliminate the rest of the harmful left-wing ideologies, it is destroying this country.
Politics was never intended to be a career-path, we must institute term limits for Congress and Senate.
A business cannot operate for very long spending more than it makes; government spending must be controlled by instituting a balanced budget amendment.
Incompetence is their standard, but the government must start telling the truth and using common sense. I know this is a strange concept for “The Kingdom of Washington D.C.”!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.