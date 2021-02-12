Editor:
While visiting Rome in AD 22 , meeting a poor man who had been falsely accused, Jesus went with him before the magistrate.
After having been granted special permission to appear in his behalf said: “Justice makes a nation great and the greater a nation the more solicitous will it be to see that injustice shall not befall even its most humble citizen. Woe upon any nation when only those who possess money and influence can secure ready justice before its courts.
"It is the sacred duty of a magistrate to acquit the innocent as well as to punish the guilty. Upon the impartiality, fairness and integrity of its courts the endurance of a nation depends. Civil government is founded on justice even as true religion is founded on mercy.” NB.
If Jesus was visiting us today, in AD 2021, he would say exactly the same thing about our courts and nation.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
