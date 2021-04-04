Editor:
Walk a mile in my shoes.
I am the father of a family with five children ages 3 to 13. We are a poor family, living in one of the poorest countries of Central America, I work two jobs. I am a self-taught mechanic and a gardener. My wife cleans houses. Even so, our incomes are insufficient to support the family.
The children often go hungry. They will probably go to grade 4 or 5 and then quit school to work in the fields. Our lives are barely at a subsistence level,
My neighborhood is crime infested. It is the turf of warring gangs. There are three or four murders a month. The police are at best incompetent or at worst corrupt. We fear for our lives and the lives of our children.
The sanitation is terrible. Sickness and disease are ever present. There are no medical care facilities available.
There is no "good life" in my children's future.
What should I do?
I will tell you. I am going to get my children into the United States by any means possible, legal or illegal. To hell with immigration red tape. If they separate us, so be it. If they jail me or deport me, so be it. My children will have a chance at a better life than I ever imagined for myself.
There is no American father who would not do the same.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
