Editor:

It’s very simple.

If you want:

Biden to nominate next Supreme Court Justice(s)

Open borders

Increased taxes

Illegals to get American jobs

Illegals to get free healthcare and drivers licenses

Sanctuary cities hiding illegals

Elimination of 2nd Amendment (take away your guns)

Reduction and defunding of police

Your city to look like Democratic-run Portland, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, etc.

Elimination of oil industry

Elimination of school choice (Charter schools)

The Green New Deal

No voter ID

Release of felon inmates

Higher unemployment

Crash of stock market (and your 401k) plus economic disaster

Jobs and factories to leave the USA

No bail for criminal offenses

A president hiding in the White House basement

Then vote for Joe Biden.

If you want:

Trump to nominate next Supreme Court Justice(s)

Controlled borders

Lowering of your taxes

American jobs for Americans

No driver licenses or free healthcare for illegals

Elimination of sanctuary cities

To uphold citizens' right to bear arms

Support for police and laws

Your city to be safe and lawful

Continued energy independence for USA

School choice – Right of all parents to get good education for their kids

Reasonable transition to alternate energy sources

Verified ID required to vote

No release of felon inmates

Lower unemployment

Higher stock market

Jobs and factories to stay in America

A law and order community

A president readily available to be held accountable.

Then vote for Donald Trump.

John Thompson

Port Charlotte

