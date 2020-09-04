Editor:
It’s very simple.
If you want:
Biden to nominate next Supreme Court Justice(s)
Open borders
Increased taxes
Illegals to get American jobs
Illegals to get free healthcare and drivers licenses
Sanctuary cities hiding illegals
Elimination of 2nd Amendment (take away your guns)
Reduction and defunding of police
Your city to look like Democratic-run Portland, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, etc.
Elimination of oil industry
Elimination of school choice (Charter schools)
The Green New Deal
No voter ID
Release of felon inmates
Higher unemployment
Crash of stock market (and your 401k) plus economic disaster
Jobs and factories to leave the USA
No bail for criminal offenses
A president hiding in the White House basement
Then vote for Joe Biden.
If you want:
Trump to nominate next Supreme Court Justice(s)
Controlled borders
Lowering of your taxes
American jobs for Americans
No driver licenses or free healthcare for illegals
Elimination of sanctuary cities
To uphold citizens' right to bear arms
Support for police and laws
Your city to be safe and lawful
Continued energy independence for USA
School choice – Right of all parents to get good education for their kids
Reasonable transition to alternate energy sources
Verified ID required to vote
No release of felon inmates
Lower unemployment
Higher stock market
Jobs and factories to stay in America
A law and order community
A president readily available to be held accountable.
Then vote for Donald Trump.
John Thompson
Port Charlotte
