In the last few years, I have had a lot of interaction with staff, business owners, medical professionals, legal professionals, box and online stores, government and service providers. Not to mention the hurricane problems contractors, attorneys, insurance companies, adjustors, counties and a whole myriad of cleanup and repair people.
It seems that in the past years we could solve most of our problems in voice, phone, internet, letters, email. Well I have found in the last couple of years all of these ways of communication have almost come to a standstill and in the last few months almost ceased.
Most doctors' offices are reluctant to talk to their clients anymore and do not want that dirty form of communication called e-mail and want you to fax them only and have a fax to receive from them. They say it is for legal and safety protection, my foot.
Why? Fax machines are obsolete, outdated and unsuited for the modern working environment. Fax machines have proven to be ineffective and inefficient compared to digital alternatives. With in-built security flaws and excessive resource wastage, there is no place for them in your business.
In closing us humans have to learn how to communicate honestly, quickly, forthrightly and not lie, delay and beat around the bush. Just hang up on nay callers that want to record your phone calls without permission.
Society is just going to hell in a hand basket if we keep this up, we cannot solve everything in court.
