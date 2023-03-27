I don’t know if there is a day that goes by (expect for Sunday of course) that a letter to the editor is submitted by someone who must be from another planet. Just last week someone wrote that China now was the good guy, and the United States was the bad guy, “really.”
Then there is the guy who wrote this, and I quote; Just look at recent history for proof, as he implores all Democrats to listen to conservative news, media and printed matter like (FOX News) you know the ones being sued for $1.6 million for lying to their audience even though they knew it was a lie. I think he may have written his letter couple days too soon, don’t you think?
Oh, how about DeSantis's new claims that Florida is where freedom now lives? “Ya right,” if you put the word “no” in front of it as in, no Freedom for teachers to teach about all of our country’s history. No freedom when it comes down to being of the LBGTQ community. No freedom to get an abortion after six weeks. No freedom to sue corporations for damages when you have been unjustly wronged.
If you don’t agree as to what I’m saying just check out what happen to Disney when they push back against DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and had their companies governing board replaced with his own board of cronies. My, my, such freedom, anymore like this and we wouldn’t have any at all.
