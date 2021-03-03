Editor:
I have been reading in the paper for three weeks now about a new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson waiting to get the okay from the FDA,for emergency use. Why would the FDA wait so long to meet? I would think if there was a new vaccine out there they would want it on the market as soon as possible.
To take their time to meet and give their okay to me is a waste of time since the approval is inevitable, but for some reason they are dragging their feet. Well that's alright by the time it's approved another 10,000 to 20,000 more deaths will occur. You would think they would have an emergency, meeting an give the okay to put it on the market.
They must think that if you're approaching 500,000 deaths at the time of this writing what is another few thousand more, I can't figure it out. Anyone?
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
