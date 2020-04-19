Editor:
This letter is not about the pandemic, and is about the pandemic. We have an election in the near future. We don't know what the situation will be then. Do you want to risk your health, and life to wait in line to vote at a polling place, or would you rather get a mail in ballot in the safety of your home, and send in your choices from there.
Why are the President and Republicans against mail in voting? Voter fraud they claim. In 2016 Trump claimed there was widespread voter fraud, even after he was elected. There were four instances, and several were for Trump.
Here is how it would work. Every registered voter gets a ballot in the mail, they fill it out and mail it in, simple? How could there be fraud? Are the Republicans and Trump pushing voter suppression? Hmmmm.
Rick Garms
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.