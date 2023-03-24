What’s up in
Bayshore Live Oak Park?
Editor:
Recently I noticed a large cloth-covered fence at the end of Bayshore Live Oak Park. I did send a request to two county commissioners and their reply through a third person was, “This is a temporary closing, done in the interest of Public Safety.”
No one said what is going on behind the covered fence. From what I could see was that all the old Oak Trees had orange portable fencing around each tree. The sidewalk in that area has been torn up. Not to mention that dump trucks are hauling dirt out of the area adjacent to the trees.
I just hope that this isn’t a “sweetheart deal” for Sunseeker for parking.
What is a person to assume when the answer is “public safety.”
As they say a picture has a thousand words, as a lame answer only generates additional questions.
See for yourself.
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
We can’t ignore,
alter our U.S. history
Editor:
Just when you think there can’t be another thing to make Florida look any worse here comes another reason to shake our heads and wonder “Why?” Now it’s the rewriting of history, according to Garp.
Do you think things through before you try to babble some thoughts? Do you think you are going to look more intelligent after you speak? The only people you appeal to are those who are dumber than you and we do have some of those around.
I hope someone can reach you and explain that history is our teacher. We can’t change it just because we don’t like the results of past behaviors. Your trying to alter history, makes you the one who is insensitive and lacks the mental capacity to comprehend past actions taken or words spoken.
Calling an orange an apple doesn’t change the fruit selection; you just look inept and out of touch with reality. We must repair the damage we’ve done to others by acknowledging our own history, and work every day to be better to our human family. Maybe you don’t like your own history and need to come to terms with some parts of your own past.
Garp, if you can’t figure this one out, you shouldn’t be writing books, trying to run for president. Go bury your head in the sand with some other ostriches and let us pick someone with empathy for others, who knows what our history is, and want to be better wiser U.S. citizens.
Helen Tiistola
Punta Gorda
Transgender people
should have rights too
Editor:
I am writing to express my opposition to Senate Bill 254, which would allow the state to take temporary custody of children who may be receiving gender-affirming care now or in the future. This bill is a direct attack on the rights of transgender people and their families, and has no place in our state.
Transgender children deserve the same respect, support, and medical care as any other child. By allowing the state to intervene and take custody of these children, this bill would put their well-being at risk and undermine the autonomy of their families. It is unconscionable that our state would consider taking such drastic and harmful measures against a vulnerable population.
Furthermore, this bill would have a devastating impact on healthcare providers who work with transgender patients, potentially causing them to hesitate or refuse to provide gender-affirming care out of fear of legal repercussions. This would deny transgender people the healthcare they need and deserve, putting their health and well-being in jeopardy.
As Floridians, we must stand up for the rights of all people, including transgender individuals and their families. I urge our lawmakers to reject Senate Bill 254 and work towards creating a more just and equitable state for everyone.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
Yes, bluegrass music alive, well in Arcadia
Editor:
Thank you for the article on the front page of this weekend’s ARTS section. The bluegrass community has long known about this music gem at Craig’s RV Resort in Arcadia. But your report was a great review of its charms and is likely to bring those who were unaware of its existence.
I would like to note that this coming weekend, on the stage will be Southwind, a band whose roots are in Punta Gorda itself and who still retains two of its original members plus another resident among the traditional five of bluegrass music. (Full disclosure: I am its fiddler.)
If you come, know that you will be able to set up your chairs in a large shaded and covered area. Hope to see you there!
Carol Schmuhl
Punta Gorda
Jan. 6 protesters were treated unfairly
Editor:
On January 6th about a million Trump supporters descended on D.C. to show they were extremely upset about an election that was stolen from them by MSM, Facebook and Twitter.
Trump had asked for 15,000 National Guardsmen just a few days before, and he was ignored.
Trump’s exact words were “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Is that a definition of incitement. 2016, Democrats in Congress obstructed a congressional hearing for 25 hours. It’s a federal felony to obstruct an official hearing. No Democrats were punished. Jan. 6th protesters received no bail, solitary confinement, and a two-week quarantine if they wanted to see their attorney.
The White House turned the Chinese virus into mass hysteria to send out 80 million unasked for ballots. Now that the twitter files have been released, we understand now how they were used to suppress any negative fallout from Hunter’s laptop from hell. Twitter suspended the NY Post’s account so they couldn’t post damaging info on the Biden crime family.
Millions have been paid out to the Biden family directly from communist China, according to the New York Post. What services have the Chinese received from the Bidens. If you want to believe that Hunter Biden is an Eastern European oil executive, a North African land development manager, a Chinese energy financier, and a world class painter, while high on cocaine and not selling access to his father, it’s called a Del Bonis.
Nothing but the facts they say.
Let’s go Brandon.
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
Enjoying the DeSantis letters in my paper
Editor:
I enjoyed the Sunday, March 19, Ron DeSantis day in the Letters to the Editor section of the paper. Maybe you could repeat this exercise from time to time, but alternating the pro- versus anti-RDS balance each time. It would be fun.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
Charlotte County roads headed for gridlock
Editor:
There are thousands of apartments either approved or already under construction in fast-growing Charlotte County. I understand Sarasota County recently approved a rezone petition that will bring more apartment units to Englewood just off South River Road near Pine Street.
I don’t think our roads can accommodate this much additional traffic. River Road is supposedly our evacuation route.
I see gridlock.
Mary Ellen Tucker
Englewood
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.