Editor:

Knock me over with a fether, an bole me over with a kiss on the forehead if thet don' beat all! Most o' ayer localized farfighters ain't agittin' thar shots?!

Those thets in charge o' protectin' us-ns a-waiten t'git poked t'save ayer lives cud be in a wreck, er have a heart attack, er need t'be dragged from a far, but cain't feel safe callin' thems thet ayer counties an towns pick fer ayer first respondins?

Wahl iffen ah ain't done died already an gone t'hell! Even them fancy canine officers hasta git thar shots! Whut's goin' on hyar?!

Now ahm a-wantin' t-know how many ether "men an women in blue" we's supposed t-be a-backin' ain't got ayer backs when it cums t'the covid.

Ahm a-lookin' at 73, an' ahm durn tired a-keepin' to the house fer a year, an wearin' ma mask, an not a-seein' mah grandkids, whilst still a-needin' thet shot accordin' to ma doc, an' common sense!


Who's protectin' who roun' here!

Ye awtin' t'be ashamed!

Anna M. Lambert

aka Maizey Maye

North Port

