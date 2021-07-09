Editor:
Pardon me for asking. It has been approximately three years since a section of Loveland Boulevard by Old Landfill Road was torn up to accommodate work on the lift station. The county buildings have long since been completed and occupied, the lakes have water again so why can't the county put down a couple hundred feet of asphalt and give us back our road?
Those of us in the Suncoast Boulevard area used Loveland to get to Westchester to Harborview to I-75 without having to use the increasingly congested Kings Highway. And to The Sun, why haven't you provided your readers with updates on this boondoggle?
Ron Usas
Port Charlotte
