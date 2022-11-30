When McCarthy and the Retrumplicans take control of the House in January, one of their first investigations will be Hunter Biden's laptop. Hunter Biden who has never worked for the government, a private citizen, a successful businessman will be subject to what Trump calls a political witch hunt.
During Trump's four years in office his daughter Ivanka, and son in-law Jared both worked in his administration in the White House.
During the time they were there, they earned approximately $640 million from their businesses, Jared's real estate, and Ivanka's licenses with China.
Jared also received $2 billon from Saudi Arabia for his investment company, his investment company has one employee, that is Jared Kushner.
There has been no mention from Retrumplicans as to when the investigations of this will begin, I wonder why?
A letter in today's Daily Sun 11/22 obviously another Retrumplican, complained about a story about one of the Jan 6th rioters being sentenced to a jail term. The writer states that the rioter was allowed to enter the capitol building, and therefore he was there legally.
I wonder if that writer spends Halloween night sitting in a pumpkin patch waiting for the Great Pumpkin, and on Christmas eve waiting for the sound of reindeer hoofs on his roof, and don't forget the Easter Bunny.
