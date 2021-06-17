Editor:
Lest we forget . . .
I believe in 2020 we elected an imperfect man who did a perfect job. He called a spade a spade, he tweeted etc. etc. How else was he going to get his messages out? The biased media? Truth out the window, all they cared about was rating and readers.
As if that wasn't enough, he had some real fine enemies in the wings like Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McGabe, Mueller, Page, Rice, Ohr, Rosenstein, Schiff, Pelosi, the Clintons on and on.
From the Russian collusion to the Jan. 6 insurrection .. false accusations.
Let's be honest. We witnessed a bunch of career bureaucrats and corrupt officials attempting to dismantle a sitting president. And that's the truth, not fake news.
Did I fail to mention the Dominion machines? I predict when the votes from Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin etd. are correctly and fairly counted it will prove hands down that Trump won the election.
Move over Mr. Biden and allow the duly-elected president Donald J. Trump take his rightful reins.
Mary Ann Jenkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.