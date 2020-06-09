Editor:
Recently a shooting victim in the 3400 block of Harbor Boulevard with non life-threatening injuries was airlifted by helicopter to a distant medical facility. I have two comments concerning those facts.
First, if the injuries were non-life-threatening, why couldn't the patient be transported to one of the two local hospitals, in this case, both facilities located only several blocks away. Many minutes are spent (lost) when a helicopter based miles away is dispatched, including travel time to and from a patient's location. While waiting for the helicopter's arrival, medics now treat a patient at the scene. Instead, the patient could have been moved to the hospital and received advanced medical care while awaiting the aircraft's arrival.
Obviously, air transport is justified when critical injuries are involved. But I question such a need when a patient has non-life-threatening injuries. Under that scenario it seems prudent, at least initially, to utlilize the facilities of a nearly hospital. I remember reading about two past occasions where patients were airlifted to distant hospitals for treatment only to be released later that same day. How many more similar cases have occurred which we don't hear about.
I am certainly not disputing the intent of our dedicated and capable medical personnel, but perhaps the criteria used for handling injured patients should be reviewed and re-evaluated on the basis of real need.
Oz Fisher
Port Charlotte
