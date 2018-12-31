Editor:
There's and old and often-quoted saying: "Don't shoot the messenger." This certainly applies to the kerfuffle over the article on Florida snow, the little white flowers popping up on lawns around the area.
The uproar seems to be that the Sun printed recommendations from the Charlotte County horticulture agent. That recommendation flies in the face of all we know about protecting our water and some people were understandably upset. However, the Sun only printed what was said. The backlash should be toward the horticulture agent.
He should have had a disclaimer on the use of atrazine and glyphosate. On the other hand, all he said was they would work. He didn't say he recommended them.
A bigger point is that we need to start taking responsibility for our own actions. If we don't like the Florida snow, find a non-toxic solution.
Better yet, enjoy its beauty. I think we need to reassess what constitutes beauty. Lush green lawns might not be the best thing for our environment. Native vegetation might not appeal to everyone but it is easier to maintain and better in the long run.
Chill out people. When in Florida, do as real Floridians do. And start doing your own homework.
Wilma Howe
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.