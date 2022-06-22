Editor:

When is it not OK to kill a human? Is it OK right up to birth? Is it OK up until it is viable? When is viability? When does it become murder?

I’m not judging! I am just asking. I am wondering when is it too late to kill an unborn baby? Sometimes I am told it’s too long! When is it too short?

David Earl Grindel

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments