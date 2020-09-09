Editor:
Editor:
September 3rd included an article on page 7A reporting Wall Street's biggest gain since July.
Today's paper reported stock market biggest loss since June rated page one top of page.
Could there be any reason that good news for the market is relegated to the middle of the paper?
Hey, it's your paper so you can set information up the way it pleases you and you do that.
Today's article states that there is "no explicit catalyst for the sell-off." When the market jumps, profit is taken in sell-offs. Big news is that folks took the option to sell and most likely grew their own wealth. That reason alone is an explicit catalyst! So on second thought maybe that is good news worthy of the front page.
Thank you for your news. Thanks for our wonderful delivery person braving our mess of a road to drop our daily paper!
Arlene Krasny
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.