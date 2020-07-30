Editor:
In 1934, former German Naval Commander Martin Niemoller spoke out against the tyranny of Adolph Hitler in the now-famous quotation beginning, “First they came for…and I did not speak out” and ending several sentences later with, “Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”
When is Congress going to speak out against the tyranny of Donald Trump, whose uninvited troops are now in Portland, Oregon pulling citizens into unmarked vans? All that’s missing are the hob-nailed boots and a swastika. And these paramilitary, secret police tactics are being planned for many cities.
When is Congress going to put a stop to the lawless rampage of this man who would be king? This incompetent government tried to hide documents showing 18 states flagged as “red zones” in the pandemic — one of which is Florida.
When will Congress stop the continued attempts by this president to divide and conquer? Will they speak out before there is no one left to speak for them?
Barbara Buehring
Venice
