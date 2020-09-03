Editor:
On August 22, The Sun published (page 2D) - "Just in time for the 2020 election..." - an anti-Trump review of two anti-Trump books that will be available in September with the title "What you need to know about new Trump books by Michael Cohen and Bob Woodward." These books are "Rage" by Woodward and "Disloyal: The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump," by Cohen.
To demonstrate The Sun's journalistic integrity and objectivity, will The Sun soon be publishing (hopefully, very soon) a pro-Trump review of two pro-Trump books?
Here are two, pro-Trump book candidates: "Trum and the American Future: Solving the great problems of our time," by Newt Gingrich (published in June 2020) and "The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever" by Lou Dobbs (available in September 2020).
Remember: journalistic integrity and objectivity.
Jon Ryan
North Port
