If Biden wins, he will be the oldest President ever. I don't want a VP with divided interests in India (her mom) and Jamaica (her dad).
Kamala Harris just doesn't have the heritage with the USA. I think Mike Pence would make a more loyal VP to the United States, placing our country first always. I also just don't like newbies telling us what to do.
If the Democrat Party wants someone of color in, at least pick someone who has a heritage here who's ancestors helped build this country.
It's time we pull together as Americans. The Civil War is over. Half the country fought and died to end slavery. Let's keep America the America we have accomplished.
Ellie Decker
Englewood
